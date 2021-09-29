CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana Orange Bars

tasteofhome.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 cups mashed ripe bananas (3 to 4 medium) In a large bowl, beat the bananas, sugar, oil and eggs until well blended. In a small bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into banana mixture until blended. Pour into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking...

www.tasteofhome.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confectioners Sugar#Bananas#Orange Juice#Food Drink
