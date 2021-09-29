Paving work to begin at RCHS Thursday

Paving work is expected to begin on Thursday at Russell County High School. Below is a statement released to WJRS by Superintendent Michael Ford. We are extremely pleased that our high-school parking lots/drives are going to be paved along with the area in front of the ANC. In order to ensure (barring weather delays, etc.) that the bulk of the project can be completed during fall break the milling of the main student parking (area between RCHS & the ANC) will need to begin this week, Thursday, September 30. On Wednesday afternoon, the main student parking area will be gated off. When students drive to school on Thursday and Friday of this week they will need to park at the lower level of the Lake Cumberland Regional College & Workforce Center (north end of the high school), in front of the ANC or other areas as directed by school administrators and/or school resource officers, etc. When parking at the lower level of the Lake Cumberland Regional College & Workforce Center, students will need to enter the lower level doors and walk through the LCRCWC to the high-school. If students park in front of the ANC, they will need to enter the ANC lobby doors and exit the EAST side of the ANC, following the sidewalk to the high-school.