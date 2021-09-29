Letter from the Editor: On the Mend
Every October, San Diego Magazine publishes a peer-reviewed selection of Top Doctors in San Diego County, and this year’s list by the San Diego County Medical Society recognizes 730 doctors in 109 specialties. Last year, we used our October issue to recognize the health care professionals who have been treating patients afflicted with COVID-19. This year, you’ll find a first-person account from a frontline nurse , and a deep dive into the battle against burnout,www.sandiegomagazine.com
