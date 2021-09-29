CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Master Gardener: Tips for your garden going into October

By Peyton Ellas UCCE Master Gardener
Hanford Sentinel
 7 days ago

We've had a taste of autumn already in September this year, but October is really when sweater season starts. We can still have many warm, or even hot, days; these are balanced by the shorter days and cooler nights. If you are paying attention, you will notice more irrigation water run off and puddling. You may notice some new foliage growth, or flowers on plants that have been snoozing for a few months. We are still in a drought, but the change of season allows us to breathe a little easier perhaps: another summer endured, hopefully without too many plant losses.

