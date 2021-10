What could have had a sad ending, is now nothing short of happy tears and cuteness overload. An orphaned grizzly bear cub from Tok, Alaska has found a brand new home, and a new best friend, at the Detroit Zoo. The little guy is named Jebbie, a name given to him by the local residents who saw him wandering alone near a neighborhood in June. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) took him in for care, and made arrangements to transfer him to the Detroit Zoo.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO