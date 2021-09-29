Seahawks Week 4 injury report: WR Tyler Lockett limited on Wednesday
The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants for today’s practice. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hip/knee issue and was the only name listed as limited. Everyone else was a full participant or getting a veteran’s day off.
Here is the first edition of the team’s Week 4 injury report.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
WR Tyler Lockett Hip Limited
WR Dee Eskridge Concussion DNP
G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP
OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP
RB Rashaad Penny Calf DNP
OT Brandon Shell Ankle DNP
DE Kerry Hyder Jr. Concussion DNP
OT Jamarco Jones Illness Full
S Jamal Adams Ankle Full
DT Bryan Mone Elbow Full
CB D.J. Reed Calf Full
S Marquise Blair Knee Full
DT Poona Ford Ankle Full
DE Rasheem Green Foot Full
DE Benson Mayowa Neck Full
In related news, tight end Gerald Everett has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
