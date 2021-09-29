Seahawks Week 4 injury report: WR Tyler Lockett limited on Wednesday

The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants for today’s practice. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hip/knee issue and was the only name listed as limited. Everyone else was a full participant or getting a veteran’s day off.

Here is the first edition of the team’s Week 4 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

WR Tyler Lockett Hip Limited

WR Dee Eskridge Concussion DNP

G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP

OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP

RB Rashaad Penny Calf DNP

OT Brandon Shell Ankle DNP

DE Kerry Hyder Jr. Concussion DNP

OT Jamarco Jones Illness Full

S Jamal Adams Ankle Full

DT Bryan Mone Elbow Full

CB D.J. Reed Calf Full

S Marquise Blair Knee Full

DT Poona Ford Ankle Full

DE Rasheem Green Foot Full

DE Benson Mayowa Neck Full

In related news, tight end Gerald Everett has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.