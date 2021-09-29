‘Voices: Immigration’ exhibit opens at Pauly Friedman Gallery

The Phelps-Hatheway House and Garden has much to offer on scenic South Main Street. Beginning October 3 and continuing each Wednesday and Sunday until October 31 from 1 to 4 p.m., step inside our Visitor’s Center for the “Visions of Suffield” exhibition featuring 36 works by 15 Suffield artists. The gallery will also be open over the 350th celebration weekend of October 9 and 10. For more information, please call 860- 668-0055 or email Phelps.hatheway@ctlandmarks.org. Many of the pieces in the exhibition are for sale and notecards (a perfect gift for the holidays.) are available for purchase. Tours of Phelps-Hatheway’s historic interiors will be available on gallery days and by appointment with the regular admission charge of $12/adult, $10 senior, $5 children under 18; CT Landmarks members may tour for free.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO