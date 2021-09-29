CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RS Recommends: These $49 AirBuds Pro Are Giving Apple’s AirPods a Run for Their Money

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Apple’s AirPods are great, but even on sale, they’ll run you close to $200 for a pair of AirPods Pro online . If you’re looking for a great AirPods alternative on the cheap, we like these new earbuds from the popular direct-to-consumer site, Spade & Co .

A site specializing in affordable smartwatches and tech accessories , Space & Co. has also just launched a pair of AirPod killers, which deliver the same features as Apple’s best-selling wireless earbuds , for almost 1/4 the price.

The similarly-named AirBuds Pro are one of the latest contenders to the AirPods throne, and they’re on sale right now at Spade & Co. for just $49.99 (regularly $99.99). One of the best AirPod alternatives under $50, they’re an easy pick-up, either in favor of AirPods, or as a second pair you won’t be afraid to carry around with you (I.e. for travel, workuts or commuting).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro5Id_0cCGdOLi00

Space and Co.


Buy:
Spade & Co. AirBuds Pro
at
$49.99

These lightweight true wireless earbuds are finished in the same signature minimalist design and all-white colorway as Apple’s AirPods, and we found them to fit in our ears a little easier too. They’re more comfortable and stay put better than AirPods, and they hold up to all day wear. They’re sweat and water-resistant, making them great for a run or workout, and battery life is similar to the AirPods – four hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

While the AirPods Pro boast ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) technology, the AirBuds Pro use Environmental Noise Cancellation (or ENC) to block out unwanted outside noise. ANC will typically do a better job of sealing off noise (creating a more silent, immersive experience), but we found the AirBuds still did a decent job of helping us tune out external distractions, and tune into the music.

Touch controls at the side let you monitor and change your settings, and connectivity was easy — we had the AirBuds paired to our phone in less than 10 seconds. The AirBuds Pro are compatible with Android or Apple voice assistants too, if you prefer to say, ask Siri to change your music rather than using the side touch buttons. Everything is packaged into a pocket-sized charging case that keeps your earbuds powered up on the go.

With a name like AirBuds, Spade & Co. isn’t exactly trying to hide who their main competitor is (of course, these wireless earbuds shouldn’t be confused with Air Bud, the movie , either). The AirBuds Pro are an affordable alternative to AirPods Pro, with much of the same features at a fraction of the price. Regularly $99+, grab the AirBuds Pro now for $49.99 on SpadeandCo.com .

This is a limited-time offer that’s expected to expire soon so grab the AirBuds Pro at a discount before the deal ends. See more sale details here .

