(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance – or SNAP — program will see their benefits increase starting this month. The Department of Human Services says most households will get an average increase of about 12 to 16 dollars per month for each family member. The permanent increased rate is due to a recent review of the SNAP program by the U-S-D-A. The change also coincides with the end of a different temporary increase in SNAP benefits that was put in place under a federal COVID-19 relief bill.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO