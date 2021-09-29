Operations and Supply Chain Management Degree

To administer and manage all aspects of accounting and general operations. Full time w/excellent benefits. Bachelor degree in Business or Accounting; 3 yrs experience as full charge bookkeeper; (or Associates degree w/5 yrs full charge bookkeeping); 3 yrs supervising experience. Direct experience in public/Indian housing accounting, banking, financing, audit preparation is desirable, applicant must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, knowledgeable in human resource & payroll mgmt, financial reporting, proficiency in financial software applications, and procurement practices. Salary - DOQ, Indian preference will apply, Open until Filled. send NPTHA job application and 3 work related references to: Executive Director, Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority, P. O. Box 188, Lapwai, ID 83540. Or email lauriec@nezperce.org.
