San Antonio, TX

Operations and Supply Chain Management Degree

UT San Antonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are ways to do things…then there are better ways to do things. Solving problems and making good decisions is a requirement in every organization. If you’re someone who values the power of efficiency and possesses a keen analytical eye, then you may be cut out for majoring in Operations and Supply Chain Management.

future.utsa.edu

freightwaves.com

OceanWaves: Building a resilient supply chain

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The ways SMBs are building a resilient supply chain. DETAILS: A discussion on the ways shippers are planning for the future of maritime logistics. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Anthony Smith, lead economist at FreightWaves, and Nate Shutes, VP of global fulfillment and logistics at Blu Dot, a furniture designer and retailer.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Loan guarantees for ‘middle of the supply chain’

The USDA will create a $100 million loan-guarantee program to expand processing capacity in the meat industry and improve the infrastructure of the food chain, announced Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday. The program is “focused on the middle of the supply chain,” he said, such as mobile processing units; new cold storage equipment; and formation of cooperatives to gather, process, and market farm goods.
AGRICULTURE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Managing the Customer Experience When Supply Chains Mutate Faster Than COVID-19

Supply chain disasters continue to affect verticals from automotive to e-commerce. It’s a massive disruptor prompting sweeping calls for change. As companies manage the new challenges of the supply chain, there’s also the need for a transformed customer service experience. The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shifted buying further toward online, putting new demands on unprepared firms to manage digital contact channels. Adding supply chain problems to the mix further exacerbated these problems. Firms need visibility into their supply chains to become customer responsive and more agile. A core part of this new dynamic is to improve customer service workflows, to offer flexibility, transparency, speech and relevancy to customer relations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Business
Local
Texas Education
kjzz.org

How one company solved the global supply chain problem by removing the chain

Global supply chains have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. Lockdowns have disrupted the flow of trade. Shipping, trucking and air freight have all been interrupted, even halted since early 2020. Globally, it has wreaked havoc on manufacturers trying to deliver goods to businesses. An analysis of 7,000 company earnings...
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Legal Operations: Spend Management Software

If you work in a corporate law department, controlling your outside counsel spending is almost certainly top of mind. (And the biggest law departments have even had some recent success in this regard.) Thanks to today’s legal operations software, departments of all sizes can make big strides toward higher levels...
SOFTWARE
pfonline.com

Surface Finishing and the Aerospace Supply Chain

The past couple of years have yielded a series of black swan events that have impacted manufacturing in every sector. The COVID-19 pandemic and everything that has come with it from supply chain disruptions to changing consumer behavior to workforce upheaval has led to a world that looks much different than a few years ago. The past couple of years have left our society anxious for a rebound, for COVID to subside — for things to be better. Everyone hoped that 2021 would usher out the bad air, but for the most part, it has been a year of constant anticipation. Given the impacts that the economy, supply chain, and different sectors of business suffered in the wake of a global pandemic, to expect some miraculous instant recovery is simply unrealistic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
clearwatertribune.com

Finance & Operations Manager

To administer and manage all aspects of accounting and general operations. Full time w/excellent benefits. Bachelor degree in Business or Accounting; 3 yrs experience as full charge bookkeeper; (or Associates degree w/5 yrs full charge bookkeeping); 3 yrs supervising experience. Direct experience in public/Indian housing accounting, banking, financing, audit preparation is desirable, applicant must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills, knowledgeable in human resource & payroll mgmt, financial reporting, proficiency in financial software applications, and procurement practices. Salary - DOQ, Indian preference will apply, Open until Filled. send NPTHA job application and 3 work related references to: Executive Director, Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority, P. O. Box 188, Lapwai, ID 83540. Or email lauriec@nezperce.org.
LAPWAI, ID
probuilder.com

Relationships Can Shorten the Supply Chain

Just-in-time delivery and paying the cheapest price is no longer the way to go for a supply chain model and another industry, high tech, could be an example of how home builders can use data to render supply chain issues more visible to make better decisions. Greg Leung is the...
ECONOMY
The Lima News

Local businesses address supply chain

LIMA — Area businesses gathered in the Lima Civic Center on Friday morning for the Great American Sunrise. At the event, local business owners heard about the supply chain issues facing the manufacturing and logistics industries, as well as why Ohio could be better positioned for a comeback compared to other states across the country.
LIMA, OH
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

OceanWaves: Managing supply chains during hazardous weather events

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ OceanWaves Summit on Wednesday. TOPIC: How to manage global supply chains throughout hazardous weather conditions. DETAILS: According to a recent United Nations report on climate change, rising temperatures will continue to amplify extreme weather events, affecting operations and capacity of global trade. FourKites’ Glenn Koepke discusses how technology combined with different capacity strategies can help supply chains stay resilient during these harsh conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
etftrends.com

What Is Behind the Supply Chain Disruptions?

While shortages for all manner of goods have been a hallmark of this pandemic induced recession and recovery, it is important to understand what is driving these issues. As we look for the causes of these supply chain disruptions, we find a myriad of factors. While demand for certain goods, such as semi-conductors and steel, has overwhelmed supply, overall global exports are at an all-time high. Importantly, global industries are currently producing goods at a record pace in this globalized economy. As the following chart shows, global exports for OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) countries collapsed with the COVID-19 induced lockdowns. However, exports quickly reversed and are now running at levels above the previous cycle trendline from 2010-2019.
INDUSTRY
Central Illinois Proud

FULL INTERVIEW: Mr. Supply Chain

Taft Homes to be renamed 'Providence Pointe' in groundbreaking ceremony. Book drive aims to get inspirational books inside Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. New Bloomington Chief of Police wants to work with the community to reduce crime. Lawsuit likely coming to City of Bloomington regarding sewer damages. Eviction moratorium ends...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
dallassun.com

NITIE's Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management to buttress India's Vision for Economic Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) has achieved another milestone in its resolve for excellence with the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Logistics and Supply Chain Management in Mumbai recently by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for CommerceIndustry. Piyush Goyal lauded the efforts...
BUSINESS
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Home Depot to expand supply chain operations statewide, create 31 jobs in Mauldin

The Home Depot announced Sept. 23 it will expand its supply chain and distribution operations in Greenville, Charleston, Jasper and Lexington counties. The combined expansion is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs, including:. 31 positions at 74 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Mauldin. 31 positions at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway...
MAULDIN, SC
KFVS12

Supply chain issues for home builders

The Monoclonal Treatment contract got extended for another 30 days by the state. Join the Blue career event for qualified candidates. St. Francis will hold a career event for qualified candidates on Thursday, September 23. Poplar Bluff new robotics program for students. Updated: 9 hours ago. The poplar Bluff robotics...
ECONOMY
NBC4 Columbus

PepsiCo says Gatorade is being hit by supply shortages

(Front Office Sports) – PepsiCo is set to raise its prices to offset the costs of supply chain issues, which include shortages of plastic bottles for Gatorade sports drinks.  The food and beverage giant has dealt with higher transportation and commodity costs amid the pandemic and says it will likely integrate a price hike in the fiscal […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

