CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Gary Borsch reappointed to pension fund board

By El Paso Inc. staff
elpasoinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez has reappointed El Paso investment advisor Gary Borsch to the El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund Board of Trustees. The almost $2 billion fund has 1,893 retired members and 2,066 active members. Borsch, who is a member of the investment committee, was first appointed to the board for a four-year term in 2017. Borsch is the chief executive of El Paso-based Professional Investment Counsel and has been an SEC Registered Investment Manager since 1973. He also serves as a trustee of the Junior League of El Paso Endowment Fund.

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Business
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates high-level unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso City#Investment#Sec
Fox News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence backs Urban Meyer: 'He’s still my head coach'

Trevor Lawrence expressed support for Urban Meyer on Wednesday amid the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach’s controversy at an Ohio bar over the weekend where a woman was seen dancing near his lap. While Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said Meyer must "regain our trust and respect," Lawrence said Meyer was...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy