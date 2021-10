BEEVILLE – Gilbert Tapia, age 61, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021. He was born on Oct. 12, 1959 in Beeville, Texas, to the late Jesus and Eglantina (Murray) Tapia. He married Louanna Meza on Aug. 17, 2001, in Beeville. He had worked in the oil field industry. He was Santa during the Christmas season, and you could see the sparkle in the children’s eyes when he would ride through the neighborhoods.