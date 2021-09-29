APG newspaper group experiences phone issues

Phone service in some of our newspaper offices has been breached. Adams Publishing Group Regional President Orestes Baez released this statement Wednesday afternoon:. "Thank you for your calls on issues related to our telephone service. Our carrier is dealing with an invasive threat that is interfering with our phone systems in Rock County and in Jefferson County. Issues including calls not connecting, one-way calls where the caller cannot hear us, and calls where the connection drops off mid-call are prevalent. Our offices in Janesville and Fort Atkinson are impacted. Please be patient and continue to reach out to us as the issue gets resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."