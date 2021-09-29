Talk about container gardening at library

Barron County Master Gardener Carolyn Swanberg will discuss container gardening on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Ideas for how to create beautiful arrangements will be presented. Getting ideas now will allow gardeners time to collect or build unique containers. It is never too soon to start planning your next garden project! The program will start at noon and last about one hour. Bring your lunch and munch while you listen. Bottled water and prepackaged snacks will be provided.