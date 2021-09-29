CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron County, WI

Talk about container gardening at library

chetekalert.com
 8 days ago

Barron County Master Gardener Carolyn Swanberg will discuss container gardening on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Ideas for how to create beautiful arrangements will be presented. Getting ideas now will allow gardeners time to collect or build unique containers. It is never too soon to start planning your next garden project! The program will start at noon and last about one hour. Bring your lunch and munch while you listen. Bottled water and prepackaged snacks will be provided.

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. charges 18 former NBA players with defrauding league's health plan

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen former National Basketball Association players were charged on Thursday with defrauding the league's health and welfare benefit plan out of $3.9 million by seeking reimbursement for medical and dental work that was never performed. According to an indictment filed with the U.S. District...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance debt limit increase, avoid default

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
The Associated Press

Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in some Texas clinics Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but doctors across the state did not rush to resume normal operations with the court battle far from over. The order by U.S. District Judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barron County, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
County
Barron County, WI
NBC News

Family of teen suspect in Texas high school shooting said he had been bullied, robbed

The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at Timberview High School. He turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school. Simpkins was released Thursday after posting bond.
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
Reuters

Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set...
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Time

Comments / 0

Community Policy