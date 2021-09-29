Editorial: Use court order to impose SC school mask requirements, prepare for reversal

We’re not crazy about the legal basis for a federal court order that allows S.C. school districts to easily enforce school mask requirements. Although we applaud the outcome, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis’ order — which correctly notes that there’s nothing burdensome about wearing a mask in the middle of a pandemic — could create a slippery slope that does in fact create burdensome requirements on schools and other institutions long after COVID-19 is just a bad memory.