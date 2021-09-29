CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Editorial: Use court order to impose SC school mask requirements, prepare for reversal

By THE EDITORIAL STAFF
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not crazy about the legal basis for a federal court order that allows S.C. school districts to easily enforce school mask requirements. Although we applaud the outcome, U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis’ order — which correctly notes that there’s nothing burdensome about wearing a mask in the middle of a pandemic — could create a slippery slope that does in fact create burdensome requirements on schools and other institutions long after COVID-19 is just a bad memory.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy