Texas tells judge US lacks power to sue over abortion law

Long before the U.S. Supreme Court launched its new term Monday, it was clear that more than the usual lower court rulings would be on trial this term for several reasons. First, Americans are seeing the nine justices less and less like careful, impartial and independent interpreters of the law and more like political hacks. Don’t take our word for it: That’s what the latest Gallup polling numbers show. Public approval of the court is down to 40%, the lowest ever recorded by Gallup since it began asking the question in 2000. But second, the six-member conservative majority appears ready to do some serious rewriting of U.S. laws, beginning with women’s reproductive rights and likely extending to Second Amendment and religious rights, as well. Is anyone shocked by that? It’s what President Donald Trump promised with his appointments, and it’s what other leading Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been counting on for years.

