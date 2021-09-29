Europe After Angela Merkel: Is the Atlantic Era Over?

Any answer must begin with France’s role in the EU and include the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just what shape Germany’s governing coalition will take is still unclear in the aftermath of the September 26 election, which saw the Social Democrats (SPD), led by finance minister Olaf Scholz, come away with just over a quarter of the vote, at 25.7 percent. The balance of power in Germany is now held by the Greens and the Free Democrats, which, taken together, received more votes than the victorious SPD or the Christian Democratic Union, the party of outgoing Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.