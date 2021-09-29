16 Gifts For Insomniacs That Will Make Them Excited to Sleep
By Anvita Reddy
PopSugar
7 days ago
If you're shopping for someone who has trouble falling asleep, get them something they'll use and appreciate. Whether your loved one needs to improve their nighttime routine, has a hard time staying asleep, or prioritizes sleep in the first place, we rounded up 16 gifts that will help them get to bed. From cool gadgets that will relax and promote a solid eight hours of slumber to cozy finds like pajamas and throw blankets, these finds will surely get them in a relaxing mood and ready for bed.
Finding a comfortable pillow to sleep on is a far more difficult feat than one might initially expect. After all, everyone's preferences are different, whether you're a side sleeper who prefers a cooling option or a stomach sleeper who requires a pillow that's wonderfully soft and flat. If you're not...
Creating great independent sleepers is worth tolerating the distress of a child when they are learning to self-soothe. Building routines starting at the infant stage will help create independent sleepers. In the toddler stage, taking naps or having a rest time is still beneficial for children. Children of school age...
If your best friend, mother-in-law, or anyone in your life is obsessed with designer goods, get them what they came for this holiday season. Yes, there is such a thing as cheap designer gifts, and we're here to prove it. From wallets to bracelets, jewelry to sunglasses, there are numerous high-end picks that are within your budget. We took care of the hard part and shopped for you, so all you have to do is gift.
Dear Heloise: Many times I’ve received a gift in a nice strong box, and I hate to toss it out in the recycle bin, so I save it. When the holidays roll around, I reuse those boxes to wrap gifts. If they have writing on them, I spray paint the boxes on all sides, sometimes adding glitter and other decorations. A number of friends have kept these boxes and reused them for other gift-giving occasions. So the boxes get recycled over and over.
They say the way someone treats wait staff or what the inside of their car looks like tells you a lot about them, but what I think really says the most about someone? The nightstand essentials they keep on their bedside table. The nightstand is the holder of all essentials,...
Some of your favorite beauty brands make luxurious, beautifully-wrapped iterations. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you hear the word "bar soap," a block of Dove or Dial...
With October being the month we finally accept that fall has, indeed, arrived, our must haves gear toward the warm and cozy side. With that in mind, we decided to flesh out a list of items we're loving because they are well-made, feel luxe from a textural standpoint, and are comfortable enough to lounge (or go out) in. Our curated shopping picks that "feel like a warm hug" include everything from a delicious and stylish-looking spa-day candle to a satin and lace nightgown turned slip dress.
Sweater season is in full swing, which means it's time to treat yourself to some new warm wardrobe essentials. First up on the list are knits that are equal parts cozy and on-trend, like collared pullovers, chunky cardigans and sweater vests. In search of the perfect designs for fall, we...
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Shopping for home chefs, cooking enthusiasts and even kitchen beginners takes a little tactical thinking. After all, most people who...
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Dear reader, if you are in the market for an incomparable diamond for the...
Chances are that you've already heard the news: Walmart expanded its beloved Free Assembly line to include kids' clothing in celebration of the exclusive brand's first anniversary. Spoiler alert: It's next-level good. Yup, there are already so many elevated and on-trend basics living on the retailer's website (without hefty price,...
For many people, dryer sheets have become a regular part of the laundry process. You just throw them in with your clothes and linens and then let your appliance do the rest of the work. However, it may be time to retire them — and switch over to a completely different product for good.
Whether you’re the known jokester of your family or you prefer a laugh over a serious conversation, funny gifts are beloved and always welcome. Because if you can’t get your present to make the giftee either a) cry happy tears or b) audibly “aww” out loud, then at the very least, a gift should c) make ’em laugh!
HÄSTENS COLLABORATES WITH DR. MICHAEL BREUS – THE SLEEP DOCTOR. as part of designboom’s ongoing investigation into the qualities of life, we had the opportunity to talk with leading specialist for a good sleep, dr. michael breus, about his collaboration with hästens, one of the world’s oldest bed manufacturers. founded in 1852 and based in sweden, hästens stands for unparalleled quality and hand craftsmanship through six full generations of bed makers. the family-owned company, driven by a passion for sleep and the benefits it brings to body and soul, makes beds and accessories using only the finest natural materials, sustainably produced and ethically sourced. in order to assist and educate people on sleeping well, the company has launched the hästens sleep spa, where sleep experts trained by dr. breus provide clients with an exclusive mattress and wellness experience. the latest addition is the hästens sleep spa at the CBR boutique hotel in coimbra, portugal, which offers guests the chance to spend the night on the iconic blue check mattress, along with a personalized selection of pillows, duvets and sheets for a 360-degree hästens experience.
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. When you live to lounge, it may not take much nudging before a new...
If you've already started thinking about what you're going to get each person on your list for Christmas, we're going to get along wonderfully. If you've already started shopping or have most of it already done, we should be best friends, okay?. Vice President Kamala Harris recently stated, in not...
Bread and salt. Wine. A broom or sack of flour. Honey, pineapples, even bluebirds -- a symbol of happiness -- have been bestowed on people moving into new homes over the centuries. Fall is a busy time for relocating, and many people have recently done so because of pandemic-related changes...
Get in loser, it's time to talk about one of our favorite y2k chick flicks: Mean Girls! While we weren't exactly dying to be a Plastic, that didn't stop us from cracking up at every joke or memorizing every line. This Sunday (October 3rd, aka, the day Aaron Samuels talked to Cady Heron in class) is Mean Girls Day. What better excuse to grab a couple gifts for your favorite gals? Pull on your pinkest pajamas and dish up the popcorn because we never miss a chance to rewatch this classic.
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Amazon's new-releases section has a ton of hidden gems you never knew you needed....
— Baby is the most cherished gift from heaven. Parents are about to embark on the incredible journey of their life. These little feet leave the most significant footprints in our hearts. These little hands hold our hands for just a little while but hold our hearts forever. If you are looking to preserve these adorable little handprints and footprints, this guide is for you. Let’s retain these valuable memories in countless years to come. Let’s work on building strong parent-child bonds and create wonderful moments together.
Comments / 0