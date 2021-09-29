CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Blake Martinez: Lands on IR

 6 days ago

Martinez has been placed on the Giants' injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in New York's Week 3 loss to the Falcons, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Martinez is expected to miss the remainder of the year, as he will likely undergo season-ending surgery. With the linebacker now on the injured reserve, the Giants will have more flexibility to bring in potential support to fill Martinez's role. Expect Reggie Ragland to take over Martinez's starting spot as the Giants' right insider linebacker.

