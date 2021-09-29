Giants' Blake Martinez: Lands on IR

The New York Giants have officially activated wide receiver John Ross off of their injured reserve. We knew this move was coming when the Giants designated Ross for return off of the injured reserve on Wednesday. This week was the first opportunity for the Giants to activate either Ross or rookie EDGE Ellerson Smith off of their injured reserve list. The Giants will be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton this week after they each suffered hamstring injuries last week against the Atlanta Falcons. It was widely expected that the Giants would designate Ross to return from the IR given the injuries to Shepard and Slayton.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO