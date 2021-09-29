CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: In line to practice Thursday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Eskridge (concussion) is expected to return to practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Eskridge sat out Weeks 2 and 3 due to a concussion, and the head injury continued to keep him off the practice field Wednesday. Fortunately for Eskridge, head coach Pete Carroll believes the rookie second-round pick will clear the final phase of the concussion protocol in time for Thursday's session. If he does, Eskridge will have a good chance to make himself available for Sunday's road showdown with the 49ers.

