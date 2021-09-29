ESPN's Ryan McGee talks Lane Kiffin-Nick Saban relationship, primetime matchup between Rebels and Crimson Tide

Things didn't always go smoothly between Lake Kiffin and his boss at Alabama, Nick Saban. AL.com via AP

OXFORD – Ryan McGee specifically remembers seeing Lane Kiffin walking the halls of the University of Phoenix Stadium, somewhat befuddled by what had just taken place.

The Alabama team bus had left Kiffin behind following its 2016 College Football Playoff title game win over Clemson, and the Crimson Tide’s then-offensive coordinator wasn’t quite sure what to do.

“Did the bus leave?” McGee, co-host of ESPN’s “Marty and McGee” and prominent member of the SEC Nation slot of programming, remembers Kiffin asking.

Fast forward a few years, and the hottest ticket in the SEC is Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss squad facing off against Nick Saban’s top-ranked Alabama team in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during CBS’ afternoon college football slot. McGee and the rest of SEC Nation will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday afternoon.

After being unceremoniously fired as Southern Cal’s head coach in 2013, Kiffin ended up on Saban’s staff at Alabama as the offensive coordinator from 2014-16. Included in his tenure was a national championship win in 2015-16 at the home of the Arizona Cardinals – the location where Kiffin was stranded.

A lot has happened since that night in Arizona – Saban has won two more national championships, and Kiffin has been a head coach at two different schools – Florida Atlantic and now Ole Miss.

Much was made of a sideline squabble between Kiffin and Saban in 2016, where Saban walked in circles and talked to Kiffin, who stood there patiently, like a child taking his punishment. Saban referred to it as “a__ chewing,” per then-Alabama beat reporter Rainer Sabin.

Kiffin has come a long way since, per McGee, and Kiffin has had nothing but kind things to say about his former boss in recent years.

“I don't know that anyone's ever done it as well as Coach (Saban) is now doing it for an extended amount of time, especially with scholarships as they are,” Kiffin said at SEC Media Days in July. “Kids just keep going there. So they do a great job, and he keeps losing coaches, and he keeps replacing them.”

That respect is mutual, as Saban has constantly praised Kiffin for his football acumen and for revamping an Alabama offense that needed a bit of reconstruction.

“We took on the task when he came here of being more spread, more RPO-oriented, to use more motion and formations to create issues and problems for the defense. He did a marvelous job of that when he was here. He’s continued to build on it. I’d say I learned that from him,” Saban said this week. “We made that change so we all had to get together on how we were going to do things and what we were going to do. He did a good job of that. He’s very bright, a really good play-caller. I learned a lot of offensive football from him.”

They might have quite different personalities (a notion both Kiffn and Saban willingly admit), but the two worked because they both know football as well as anyone. When McGee went down to FAU for a game when Kiffin was head coach, he saw a completely different person – someone who “operated differently” than he did before.

And a lot of that, McGee posits, is because of his time in Tuscaloosa.

“I think we all focus on that, and they are so different,” McGee said. “(But) I think what Kiffin will tell you is that experience forced him to grow up a lot. I think that’s where that respect comes from.”

Saturday is just the second SEC matchup between Saban and Kiffin, though last season’s provided enough fireworks for a few games.

Alabama defeated the Rebels 63-48 en route to a sixth national title under Saban, in a game that featured nearly 1,400 yards of combined offense and a combined 68 first downs. Alabama is currently favored in Saturday’s game by 14.5 points.

This year’s matchup sees a few different faces on the Alabama sideline, as 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith is gone, as are several other first-round picks in quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Saturday still features a premier quarterback matchup, however, as sophomore Bryce Young will face off against Ole Miss star Matt Corral. The Southern California natives are the leading contenders for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and a strong game from Corral could make or break his campaign.

Corral is another personality McGee says has evolved drastically in recent years. When they spoke in 2020 via Zoom, Corral was someone who happened to be leading a team, somewhat by default. When McGee saw him at SEC Media Days over the summer, Corral was the leader of a team.

“He still has that grin, he’s going to have a good time,” McGee said. “(But) the kid who walked into Hoover to talk to us was a leader.”

It’s been six years since Ole Miss shocked the college football world for the second-straight year by defeating Alabama in 2015 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That, of course, came a year after Bo Wallace led the Rebels to a win over the Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

A lot has happened at Ole Miss since then — two head coaches have been fired — but for the first time since those improbable wins in 2014 and 2015, Ole Miss has that sort of excitement around it again, due in large part to Kiffin and Corral.

Yes, Ole Miss was ranked No. 11 and No. 15 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. But the Rebels weren’t supposed to beat Alabama, especially not twice. It took stellar quarterback play from Wallace in 2014 and Chad Kelly in 2015 (combined 592 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions). And it also took a little bit of luck.

In 2021, however, if a few things go right, McGee could see history repeat itself. A breathtaking interception or a tipped ball to a receiver for a 66-yard touchdown pass ala Kelly to Quincy Adeboyejo could be just what the doctor ordered.

“They need a couple of drives taken away from Alabama,” McGee said. “I think they need one of those (crazy plays).

“They need a moment.”