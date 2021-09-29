CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#DJpreps 2021 Football Preview Show | week 6

By Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
Follow Brad Locke (left) and Dillon Barnes on Twitter.

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes return for more antics as they prepare you for week 6 of the high school football season.

They preview + make predictions for:

TCPS @ Biggersville

Amory @ Aberdeen

Tupelo @ Oxford

Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center, call them at (662) 844-2600 or find them on Facebook: @pizzadoctorrx.

