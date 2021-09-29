Naked Man Approached Several Women on Cape May Beach, Police Say

CAPE MAY - Police have arrested a man who they say engaged in lewd behavior on a Cape May beach. According to a Cape May Police Department release, female victims, at around 4:07 p.m. Sept. 27, reported that a man approached them on the Baltimore Avenue Beach with no clothes on. The victims reported that this suspect, completely nude, approached multiple women on the beach before exiting the area. The victims contacted the Cape May Police Department and followed the suspect off the beach.