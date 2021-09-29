CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponent Preview: Nebraska

By Ryan Choe
wnursports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern looks to notch its first conference win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the ‘Cats travel to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. CT on BTN. Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald and his program head into this matchup looking to play spoiler on Homecoming night for the Huskers. Although the ‘Cats enter the game with a 2-2 record, it is less than desirable that their two victories came over teams that are a combined 2-6. Northwestern enters the game as a hefty underdog (10.5 points), but it won’t be the first time the team looks to prove the experts wrong.

