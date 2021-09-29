CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunchbreak: Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny Bowls – 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 201 Chicago, IL 60654. Combine the chicken, garlic, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, ginger, onion and salt in a large pot and cover with 16 cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower to a simmer and cook for 11/2 hours or until the chicken is falling off the bone. Strain the stock into a large soup pot, reserving the solids separately. Once the solids are cool enough to handle, pick out all of the chicken and shred into bite sized pieces. Discard the remaining solids. Add the chicken to the strained stock and stir in the coconut milk, curry paste, lime juice, fish sauce, bok choy, shiitake, carrot and corn. Bring to a simmer and cook gently for 10 minutes or until the vegetables are softened. Taste and adjust seasoning with more fish sauce, lime juice or curry paste if desired. Serve the soup over cooked rice noodles with plenty of lime wedges and fresh mint and cilantro if desired.

