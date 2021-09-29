Volleyball schedule reverting to normal

Lakeville North happy to make it through a challenging week. Volleyball teams are back to the grind and couldn’t be happier about it. A year ago there where legitimate questions about whether a high school season would be held, when it would take place, and how it would look. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League floated the idea of a spring 2021 volleyball season but faced immediate pushback. It settled on a shortened season in October and November 2020 with no state tournament (playoffs ended up being cut short last fall because of a surge in COVID-19 cases).