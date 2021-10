Overmatched and overwhelmed on all levels. Such was Rutland’s matchup at home Thursday against Perry. The Panthers easily won 49-7. They put together a long drive to start the game, punted on their second possession – one of only two it had to make – and then scored the next six times it touched the ball. It was up 35-0 and had finished all of its scoring before the fourth quarter started – and that was with a running clock in the second half.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO