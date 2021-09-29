CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Can Nostalgia Carry Hot Wheels Unleashed into Esports?

By 4:44
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Wheels Unleashed has been... Unleashed! With this new arcade racing game, we were wondering; does it have what it takes to overtake Mario Kart as the premier competitive racing game? Not without a 4-player mode, but, we digress.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
trueachievements.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox achievements have been revealed

Full speed Use the Boost for a total of 10 minutes. 10. You're good! Reach the podium in a total of 10 Quick Races (not unlockable in Split Screen mode). 15. Will you park it for me? Win a Quick Race on any track in the Garage (not unlockable in Split Screen mode). 15.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Hot Wheels Unleashed Delivers Pure Racing Fun

Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks, and dive into breathtaking races. Race side by side with your friends in split-screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. Hot Wheels Unleashed launches September 30 for Xbox One and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Roundup: Here’s What The Critics Are Saying About Hot Wheels Unleashed

IGN (9/10) "Fun, fast, and damn near photorealistic at times, Hot Wheels Unleashed is a surprising and brilliant arcade racer. Carefully detailed, highly customisable, and buoyantly uncynical, this toy racer defies all expectations with remarkable attention to detail, excellent track design, and an accessible handling model that still rewards high skill. The racing may be tiny but make no mistake: this game is enormous fun."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Wheels#Nostalgia
theloadout.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Game Pass: is the game coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the joy of racing the tiny cars to your screen with a fast-paced, highly customisable arcade racer. Complete with a full career mode, multiplayer, livery editor, and track builder, there is more than enough to get stuck into. But, can those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S play the game on Xbox Game Pass?
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Hot Wheels is Unleashed on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

We’ve seen the Hot Wheels brand become integrated into a variety of racing franchises many times over the years, with recent additions working their way into Forza Horizon and Beach Buggy Racing 2. Now though it’s time for the world’s most famous toy cars to break out on their own, as Hot Wheels Unleashed arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gtplanet.net

Hot Wheels Unleashed Review: Top Notch Toy Box

On our long list of “things we weren’t expecting to read” this year was renowned Italian motorbike simulator developer Milestone being the studio behind a toy car game. It’s pretty out-there as concepts go, but nonetheless it’s true. Milestone has created Hot Wheels Unleashed, a game in which you muck around with the world famous diecast toys. In fact it’s not just the toys, but that legendary track too.
VIDEO GAMES
pureplaystation.com

Guide: Hot Wheels Unleashed Multiplayer, Split-Screen, Career Mode, More

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a brand new Hot Wheels game for consoles and PC by Italian development studio Milestone, but what’s it all about? What is Hot Wheels Unleashed? Is it a simulation racer or a pure arcade thrill ride? Does it have multiplayer support? Is there split-screen multiplayer? Find out the answers to these questions and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
egmnow.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed trailer celebrates the early access launch

Mattel and Milestone have shared an official launch trailer to celebrate the start of early access for Hot Wheels Unleashed. Starting today, September 27th, owners of the Ultimate Stunt Edition can jump in and begin playing. The Ultimate Stunt Edition also contains the first two Hot Wheels Passes, which grant access to new vehicles, two expansions, six Customization Packs, and six Track Builder Modules.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed now playable for those who pre-ordered

Mattel and developer Milestone’s Hot Wheels Unleashed races onto all platforms today. Those who pre-ordered the new Ultimate Stunt Edition of the new arcade racer can now download and get in on the action before everybody else. Hot Wheels Unleashed features a variety of different vehicle models based on many...
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Hot Wheels Unleashed

I have to begin this review by stating something unexpected. I am more than confident that Forza Horizon 5 will be the best racing game released in 2021. That’s already kinda obvious. Now, the second place was up for grabs up until recently. One would have imagined that this spot would have been taken by WRC 10 or Cruis’n Blast. But I’m here to state what I would have never imagined in my wildest dreams. Hot Wheels Unleashed, a licensed racing game based on Mattel die-cast toys crafted by Milestone, is currently the best racing game released in 2021. If you don’t consider the inevitable juggernaut that is Microsoft’s open world racing series, that is.
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Hot Wheels Unleashed Mixes Collecting, Racing, and Track Building

Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade racer. In it, you race against AI or real people with cars from the Hot Wheels line of toys. As an arcade racer, there are no cockpit views, shifting, shifting or anything even related to sim—instead, it’s a pick and play experience that requires a bit of skill to master. Anyone who has played Mario Kart will be familiar with Hot Wheels Unleashed, at least as far as car handling is concerned. There are no power-ups, however—it’s just you versus the clock or your opponents on curving and looping tracks that look like they were built to the specifications of a kid with unlimited Hot Wheels track parts.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed is Revved-Up, Ready to Go Today

There’s still a couple of days left until Hot Wheels Unleashed’s full release on September 30, but some fans can start their die-cast engines right now if they want. Indeed, those who pre-ordered the Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition can play the game starting today, which means a few hours of extra practice before everyone else gets online and rushes for those first place finishes. Will anyone’s experience be as exciting as the trailer? Probably not, but that extra bit of practice might be enough to secure some early victories at least.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Guide and features hub

Developed by Milestone, Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the classic toy car franchise to life. Using the Unreal Engine, both the vehicles and the environments are brought to the virtual world with accurate detail. This is combined with a suite of track and car customization tools, allowing users to let their imaginations run wild and share their creations with the rest of the game’s community.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed review: Great racing and visuals make it a winner

A thumbprint stamped across the hazy driver’s side window of my 1985 Audi Sport Quattro, at the end of a race, says it all. In the impressively detailed and altogether delightful Hot Wheels Unleashed, launching Thursday, the cars feel like toys that actually have been played with, and like I’m the one doing the playing.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Hot Wheels Shows Unleashed That Pretty Pretty Not Enough | reconsidering

First back to start. Hot Wheels Unleashed is a racing arcade game reminiscent of Mario Kart at first glance: colorful cars race around a colorful track and drift through curves to get boosts. The big absence is an arsenal. You can’t win races with a blue shield or by throwing bananas on the road. There are no annoying rubber bands either, so if you’re in the back, you’re in the back. Winning means learning to drive better. Anyway, this is a plus.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy