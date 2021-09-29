CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Cannon Baller Chronicle: Season in Review

By DAN HELOTIE Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
Independent Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANNAPOLIS –The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed the 2021 season, wrapping up their season in Columbia with a six-game sweep of the Fireflies. The Ballers end 2021 in fourth place in the Low-A East Central division with a record of 40-79. Though Kannapolis struggled on the field in 2021, the Ballers welcomed fans to the brand-new Atrium Health Ballpark and provided world-class entertainment for all who stepped foot into downtown Kannapolis. Eleven nights of post-game fireworks, two bobblehead giveaways, a human cannonball, and the team’s first annual Starry Night are just a small sample size of the great times provided by the team off the field.

