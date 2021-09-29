CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Changing China: How Beijing's crackdowns are impacting business

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardly a day has gone by in recent months without news of a fresh crackdown on one part of the Chinese economy or another. The slew of announcements of tough new regulations and the stringent enforcement of existing rules have targeted many of the country's biggest companies. As we explained...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Jack Ma
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Electric Cars#Crackdown#Chinese#Ccp
The Independent

French senators arrive in Taiwan amid tensions with China

A group of French senators arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit Wednesday following a large Chinese show of force with fighters jets and escalating diplomatic pressure against the island. The group, led by senator Alain Richard, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Taiwanese economic and health officials and the Mainland Affairs Council. Richard, a former French defense minister, previously visited Taiwan in 2015 and 2018, according to Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency, and heads the Taiwan Friendship group in the French senate.China's ambassador to France Lu Shaye sent a warning letter in February calling on Richard to...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Taiwan defense chief says full-scale Chinese invasion possible by 2025

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- After several days of incursions into Taiwanese airspace by dozens of Chinese military aircraft, Taiwan's defense minister said Wednesday that he fears China could launch a full-scale invasion within four years. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday. His...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
arcamax.com

Editorial: As US posture weakens, China's threat to Taiwan grows ominous

President Joe Biden’s administration could soon have its foreign policy mettle tested like never before as China boosts its military aggression against Taiwan while proceeding with its naval expansion into the South China Sea. If Biden thought he would get a breather from major national security challenges after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, he figured wrong. A direct confrontation between China and Taiwan would dwarf the significance of Afghanistan. And the repercussions could hit every American hard in the pocketbook. So it’s worth paying attention.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China's People's Liberation Army flew 56 planes in international airspace off the southwest coast of Taiwan on Monday, setting a new record and capping four days of sustained pressure involving 149 flights. The actions came as China, with growing diplomatic and military power, faces greater pushback from countries in the region and as Taiwan pleads...
POLITICS
AFP

Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades: minister

Taiwan's military relations with Beijing have plunged to their lowest point in four decades, the island's defence minister warned on Wednesday, following a string of record Chinese jet incursions into Taipei's air defence zone. "For the military, the current situation is the most grim in over 40 years since I've joined the service," Chiu Kuo-cheng told parliament as some 150 Chinese warplanes have breached Taiwan's air defence zone since Beijing marked its National Day on Friday. The incursions have sparked criticism by Washington and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned in an article published on Tuesday of "catastrophic consequences" if the island were to fall to China. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.
MILITARY
New York Post

‘On the edge of a face-off’: China warns US amid tension over Taiwan

As President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ostensibly agree to abide by the Taiwan agreement, the Chinese Communist Party is warning that the militaries currently swarming Taiwan are “teetering on the edge of a face-off.”. Tensions are ratcheting up as China’s People’s Liberation Army planes violated Taiwan’s airspace...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taiwan minister warns China military tensions highest in decades

Military tensions between China and Taiwan are at their highest in four decades, the island's defence minister warned Wednesday, adding Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in 2025. He warned that even "slight carelessness" or "miscalculation" could spark a crisis, and that China would be able to launch an invasion of the island in four years.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy