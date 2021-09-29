CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa 21.2.3 Released As A Small Update To This Graphics Driver Stack

phoronix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSucceeding Mesa 21.2.2 from earlier this month that was a much delayed and in turn very large release, Mesa 21.2.3 is out today and it's on the quieter side. Mesa 21.2.3 is out on time and thus a more manageable release compared to the big v21.2.2. There still though are a number of bug fixes, as usual mostly around the Intel and Radeon drivers for both OpenGL and Vulkan. Some of the specific items in Mesa 21.2.3 include:

www.phoronix.com

