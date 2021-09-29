CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saga of Cannabis Banking and Social Equity Continues

By Jimi Devine
L.A. Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last two years, we’ve chronicled the SAFE Banking Act every step of the way, and now, as the plan to provide financial services to the cannabis industry celebrates its most recent victory in the House of Representatives, it’s more controversial than ever. The annual quest for cannabis banking...

Benzinga

Cannabis, Banking And The IRS: When Shall The Twain Meet?

The Internal Revenue Service correctly anticipates the continued growth of the cannabis industry and wants its share of the green. Who can blame them? It's what they do. To that end, the IRS is providing some useful suggestions to cannabis businesses who, by the way, are in the conflicting position of having to pay taxes to a federal government that continues to classify cannabis as illegal.
ECONOMY
Crain's New York Business

SAFE Banking Act would ease cannabis industry's financial restrictions

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week on a bill that would let banks do business with cannabis companies without fear of penalty. The so-called SAFE Banking Act, which is the least disputed reform sought by the growing industry, got picked up as part of broader legislation, and its inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was approved by voice vote late Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether the bill will pass the Senate, but the House action gives it a better shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

U.S. Cannabis Stocks Rise on Effort to Allow Bank Financing

U.S. cannabis stocks like Cresco Labs (CRLBF) , Curaleaf (CURLF) , Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) - Get Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Report were rising Thursday following a Congressional vote on a cannabis banking measure. The SAFE Banking Act was adopted by a voice vote in the U.S....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

House includes cannabis banking measure in defense bill

Alliance Global analyst Aaron Grey on Wednesday said a vote by lawmakers to include the SAFE Banking bill in the U.S. House of Representative's annual defense bill is encouraging, but subsequent actions by the Senate remain key to its passage. As proposed, the SAFE Banking law would protect depository institutions by prohibiting regulatory banks from terminating deposit insurance for institutions that service legitimate cannabis businesses, including loans to state-compliant cannabis businesses. The passage of the bill would help lower cost of capital and allow credit card use in dispensaries. "The biggest questions for stocks [is] whether the SAFE act would allow plant-touching companies to uplist to major exchanges," Grey said. The formal name of the House's defense bill is the National Defense Authorization Act. Shares of cannabis companies rose modestly in pre-market trades. Canopy Growth rose 1.1%, Tilray added 0.6% and Acreage rose 3.7%.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Equity#Cannabis Industry#Startup#Financial Services#The 116th Congress#Pentagon#House#Senate
digboston.com

THE ADVOCATES: CHECKING IN WITH THOSE LOOKING OUT FOR SOCIAL EQUITY APPLICANTS

“The waiting game is rigorous, and people are losing a lot of money.”. When we first spoke with Derrell Black in September 2020, the Mass cannabis advocate was already heavily involved with Minorities for Medical Marijuana and that group’s efforts to help people get a foothold in the industry. Needless to say, the same issues preventing many people of color in particular from becoming stakeholders persist, and so it’s important to regularly check in with those doing the work. As luck would have it, I ran into Black right after he spoke on a panel about social equity and where the Mass cannabis community stands in that regard at this point in time.
ECONOMY
