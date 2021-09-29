CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

Transformative vision

By WhatsApp
Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Clark Circle to establish Eye Center South, a medical practice devoted to vision care. In the years since, the Wiregrass area has been good to the Heersink family, seeing Heersink and other physicians in the practice to take advantage of their skill in innovative precision techniques to treat eye concerns. In return, the Heersink family has been good to the Wiregrass area by bringing top-notch eye care to the community as well as their philanthropy, including a generous gift to Wallace College in Dothan in support of its health care programs.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Dothan, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endowments#Interior Design#Wallace College
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy