UWO soccer goes to double OT twice
The UW Oshkosh Women’s Soccer team played in back-to-back double overtime games against North Central College and Lawrence University. The Titans lost in a closely contested match against North Central College (Ill.) on Sept. 22 in Naperville, Illinois. North Central kicked off the scoring with a goal from Kily Egan in the 15th minute of the match, her third of the year. The Titans leveled the score in the 33rd minute with a goal by Alyssa Gunderson, her second of the year, assisted by Mackenzie Bennet.advancetitan.com
