Ballard reigns over Callisburg Homecoming

Liberty Jhane Ballard was crowned the 2021 Callisburg Homecoming Queen. Ballard is the daughter of Bria and Paul Ballard. She is a member of FCCLA, FCA, Varsity Volleyball, Golf and Powerlifting. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends when she has free time. After graduation, Libby will be...
Grafton High School’s homecoming celebration kicked off this week with daily games, activities and other festivities. Members of the homecoming court include (top row, from left) Kaylee Gilson, Dani Thompson, Maddy Willie, Angelina Greefkes, Sofia Salko, Hailey Bault, Camille Mirek, Ruby Ellison, Ava La Duke, Olivia Rutledge, Grace Gehrke, Annika Korb, (bottom row) Kolton Micoliczyk, Dean Snyder, Noah Pegelow, Silvio Lanza, Preston Bonk, Jacob Gehrke, Nathan Skebba, Maddox Durst and Lance Greicar. The homecoming parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, starting at St. Paul Church and will be followed by a pep rally on the high school football field. The homecoming dance will be in the school gym from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Photo by Sam Arendt.
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers are hoping practice makes perfect for their young team this week as they prepare for Porter on Friday night. Lufkin enters the game 1-3 while Porter is 0-4. This is the third district game for both teams. Both are 0-2 in the 8-5A DI standings. Lufkin erased a 14 point deficit in the third quarter last week against Magnolia but failed to score in the fourth. The Bulldogs are up 18 minutes of second half clock and won 27-21.
The Ballard volleyball team rebounded from a tough loss to Carroll and a difficult day at the Ballard Invitational to defeat Gilbert at Huxley and Collins-Maxwell scored its second sweep of the season over Meskwaki at Maxwell Sept. 23. Ballard improved to 5-9 on the season and 3-3 in the...
The Liberty Panthers won their third game in a row Friday night and improved their season record to 3 and 1 by defeating the Shepherd Pirates 21-10. Several big plays by Liberty and their tough defense proved too much for the boys from San Jacinto County. Liberty put up 233 yards on 39 plays from scrimmage. Their leading rusher was senior Jolan Curtis, who had 72 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Kaden Nolan was 1 for 6 passing. That one reception, however, was a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Mason Goudeau. The Panthers were penalized 3 times for 23 yards. They also fumbled 3 times, losing 2 of them. Liberty’s key to success was again their defense that held Shepherd to just 131 yards, forced 5 punts and 3 turnovers-on-downs. The leading Pirate ground-gainer was freshman Preston Stephens with 12 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Shepherd was penalized 5 times for 45 yards. Junior Quarterback HD Green was 2 for 12 passing with one interception.
After some chilly, rainy weather earlier in the week, Friday’s weather was beautiful for the Miami Trace High School Homecoming football game against Chillicothe. Homecoming Queen Megan Manns and King Alexander McCarty and the Homecoming court were introduced prior to the Frontier Athletic Conference opener in the sixth week of the 2021 season.
DOVER – For most of the week, it looked like Western Boone was going to be without an opponent for Homecoming. Their original opponent Frankfort, cancelled due to COVID concerns, and the Stars were scrambling to find someone to come play them on Friday. Late Thursday, first-year program Hammond Central...
ROCHELLE — With neither defense able to muster any stops Friday evening, Rochelle senior Bryton DiSimoni knew he needed to make a big special teams play to swing the momentum when the Hubs faced off against the Marengo Indians in a pivotal conference matchup. After regaining the lead midway through...
With a 2-0 record in their conference, the Lady Hawks are really soaring. Their game with Arlee Tuesday Sept. 21 ended quickly in three as did their match against Mission last Thursday. "Things are going well," said coach Sandra Kazmierczak. "They play with a lot of excitement and with a lot of passion."
As the ball sailed out of play, celebrations began with the comeback complete. The Callisburg volleyball team came from behind on the road to defeat Whitesboro 3-2, winning the battle of the Lady Cats 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 and 15-11. Whitesboro took the first two sets, but Callisburg dominated the...
The Durango High School football team got back to its winning ways Friday, beating the visiting Piedra Vista Panthers 48-7. “We played with some great energy again at home and got a big win on homecoming,” said DHS head coach Todd Casebier. The Demons threw three touchdown passes and rushed...
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence crowned a king, although he didn’t want to wear it, and queen, because that’s what happens on Homecoming. If anyone deserved a few stars in their crown, and wore it well, it was Dylan Nikirk. Motivated after misery, Nikirk was electric, lighting up Jennings County’s...
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Facing adversity with starting quarterback Michael Veldman (Sr., Becker) lost to injury early in the first quarter, the Gustavus football team rose to the occasion on Homecoming Saturday and used all three phases of the game to claim a 36-21 victory over Concordia in the MIAC opener. The Gusties improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC, while the Cobbers drop to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Benton Homecoming King Jacob Brecht and the Bobcats pulled off a 20-13 win over Mount Vernon to cap off Homecoming Friday. The senior talks about the win and being back in Bobcat Stadium for the celebration after year's derecho prevented Benton from hosting home games.
JEFFERSON -- Giant firecrackers designed to produce a large booming noise were let off after touchdowns and there was a fireworks display after the game. Turns out, the Eagles made plenty of noise on the field, too. Senior running back Nate McKenzie had 21 carries for 163 yards and three...
VIRGINIA — Central Lakes College quarterback Matt Torres completed 15 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns as the Raiders beat Mesabi Range Community Technical College 44-19 Saturday, Sept. 25. Noah Foster caught five passes for 52 yards and three touchdowns. CLC’s leading receiver was Caleb Jones with four catches...
All hope seemed lost for Stanhope as the Eufaula Tigers picked off the ball, up by a field goal with two minutes remaining in the game. PHOTOS: Stanhope Elmore Wins Homecoming Game Against Eufaula. Fans had already begun to file out of the stadium when quarterback Jacob Bryant connected with...
The game wasn’t pretty, but when the contest was over, Fayette had captured a 21-7 homecoming win over the South Lamar Stallions. The Tigers overcame more than 100 yards in penalties, including two touchdowns that were disallowed because of infractions.
The Eastern Kentucky University football team defeated Tarleton, 20-3 on Saturday, Oct. 2 for Homecoming. The Colonels improve to 3-2 on the season and will return to Roy Kidd next Saturday against Abilene Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Floresville senior Brandon Cortez (6) scores the first of two touchdowns using a stiff arm to get past a La Vernia defender. Brandon is one of the two offensive players nominated by coaches for player of the week. DAVID MERTEN/Contributor. Floresville closed out pre-district play Sept. 24, hosting the La...
