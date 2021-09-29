Ballard reigns over Callisburg Homecoming

The Liberty Panthers won their third game in a row Friday night and improved their season record to 3 and 1 by defeating the Shepherd Pirates 21-10. Several big plays by Liberty and their tough defense proved too much for the boys from San Jacinto County. Liberty put up 233 yards on 39 plays from scrimmage. Their leading rusher was senior Jolan Curtis, who had 72 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Kaden Nolan was 1 for 6 passing. That one reception, however, was a 28-yard touchdown pass to senior Mason Goudeau. The Panthers were penalized 3 times for 23 yards. They also fumbled 3 times, losing 2 of them. Liberty’s key to success was again their defense that held Shepherd to just 131 yards, forced 5 punts and 3 turnovers-on-downs. The leading Pirate ground-gainer was freshman Preston Stephens with 12 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Shepherd was penalized 5 times for 45 yards. Junior Quarterback HD Green was 2 for 12 passing with one interception.

14 DAYS AGO