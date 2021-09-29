Donald Miller, 57, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born in Butler on March 5, 1964 to Sandra (McPherson) Miller. Donald loved to ride his Harley and run his drag car. He was loved and will be forever missed. He was the father of Tristen Miller and brother of Ronald Miller. He is also survived by a niece, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by all four grandparents, including his beloved grandma Catherine. Arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.