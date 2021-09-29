Aresco Says AAC Will Expand

After a crazy start to the 2021 college football season, largely in part due to the change in the collegiate landscape as the nation knew it after the announcement of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC followed by the addition of Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston, and BYU to the Big XII, the first week of conference play is upon us, as Navy traveled to Houston, and two American Athletic Conference championship contenders rested during their bye week in Cincinnati and UCF. The stars are seeming to line up as Cincinnati positions itself in the driver’s seat, should they win in South Bend, as losses by Texas A&M and Clemson this week along with a win by Notre Dame against Wisconsin will inadvertently boost the Bearcats’ resume, if they can somehow finish the regular season undefeated.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO