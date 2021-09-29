CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Aresco Says AAC Will Expand

By Dukie
 7 days ago

Birddogger wrote:I really believe no one will court us until we make a couple of NY6 bowl games and create a t-shirt fan base. We don't move the needle much otherwise. Our time in the AAC, where we have a realistic shot at conference championships, is the best way to get noticed and promoted.

Ridder captures AAC Offensive Player of the Week honors

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder collected American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for sixth time in his career after leading the Bearcats past No. 9 Notre Dame, 24-13, in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday. Ridder passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns and added 26...
CINCINNATI, OH
Billboards

Gary Patterson and the Starlegram which accuses SMU of "mocking" TCU need to get over themselves. They want to take all of the fun out of college sports because Patterson is such an emotionally undeveloped child. See the link for some of TCU's past billboard antics. by Dement-ed » Thu...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bulls open AAC play at home with Cincinnati & ECU

TAMPA (September 23, 2021) – The University of South Florida Bulls (6-5) return home to The Corral to open American Athletic Conference play this weekend against the University of Cincinnati (5-3) and ECU (4-5). The Bulls host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Red Wolves struggle to keep up with AAC

TULSA -- When Texas and Oklahoma formally announced their move to the SEC nearly two months ago, everyone understood that was just the first of the dominoes to fall in this latest round of realignment. With said movement comes the requisite chest-beating. When the Big 12 Conference added Brigham Young...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AAC Power Rankings Through Week 4

Week 4 finally saw conference play start for the AAC, even if it was only one game. Elsewhere, Memphis and Tulane dropped games against C-USA opponents, SMU fried up some frog legs in their iron skillet, Tulsa got their first win, USF showed resilience, and a couple teams got an FCS win. For their part, UCF and Cincinnati had a bye week to get ready for Navy and Notre Dame respectively.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Answer to AAC Realignment Lies in Drake's Lyrics

It’s official. The Big 12 has unanimously voted to extend conference invites to BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati. And all four schools have accepted. BYU will join the conference on July 1, 2023 and the other three no later than July 1, 20204. I’m not going to say the timing of this has anything to do with my recent immersion into the American but I will say that lately I have been jinxing more than kickers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tigers Clean Up AAC Weekly Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three Memphis Tigers earned weekly honors from the American Athletic Conference after the squad picked up road shutout wins at Temple and at UCF last week. Senior Artur De Luca was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week, freshman Colin Welsh was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Week and senior Maxi Galizzi earned a spot on the Honor Roll.
MEMPHIS, TN
Southern Methodist University
College Sports
Sports
AAC's Mike Aresco discusses the timetable for his league's possible expansion

DEMUXER_ERROR_NO_SUPPORTED_STREAMS: FFmpegDemuxer: no supported streams. After losing three of its member schools to the Big 12 in another round of conference realignment, the AAC has spent the better part of the past several weeks moving forward with its plan. It’s more than likely the league will add new schools to restock its membership and create better value for its television partner ESPN.
FOOTBALL
Underdog Pawdcast: AAC Week Four Preview

Dan and Emily are back to preview Week 4 in the AAC, including the first conference game of the year between Navy and Houston. Plus all the Iron Skillet talk you can handle. First things first though, Mike Aresco was extended through 2025. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the...
FOOTBALL
AAC's Mike Aresco on expansion: 'We're only dealing with candidates who have approached us'

It’s been a whirlwind time for the American Athletic Conference and commissioner Mike Aresco. After losing three of its member schools to the Big 12 in another round of conference realignment, the AAC has spent the better part of the past several weeks moving forward with its plan. It’s more than likely the league will add new schools to restock its membership and create better value for its ...
ORLANDO, FL
AAC Week 4

Heading into Week 4 of the 2021 season…. hope everyone is well. Nine AAC teams in action this week including the first conference game of the season. This edition of the AAC preview will be a bit abbreviated because the #8 Bearcats are off… UC is most certainly preparing for their huge matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend on October 2nd. Also off this week- UCF licking their wounds after a heartbreaking and costly loss to Louisville. Knights catch a small break having an extra week to find a replacement for quarterback Dillon Gabriel who appears lost for the season. Gabriel was a strong and experienced leader who will be missed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gotta love the press...

Three days after SMU's 42-34 win over TCU in the 100th edition of the Battle for the Iron Skillet, the rivalry is hotter than it has been in years. SMU ran for 350 yards and didn't allow a sack against the Horned Frogs of coach Gary Patterson, one of the country's best defensive coaches.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Other AAC games

USF showed signs of life against BYU. Need to bring our A game on Saturday. "Student Athletes, so that's what you call your slaves" - Eric Cartman 2011. I think BYU is extremely overrated. I thought USF had an okay offense but defense is utter trash in that game. USF...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Aaron's AAC Rewind Week 4

After a crazy start to the 2021 college football season, largely in part due to the change in the collegiate landscape as the nation knew it after the announcement of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC followed by the addition of Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston, and BYU to the Big XII, the first week of conference play is upon us, as Navy traveled to Houston, and two American Athletic Conference championship contenders rested during their bye week in Cincinnati and UCF. The stars are seeming to line up as Cincinnati positions itself in the driver’s seat, should they win in South Bend, as losses by Texas A&M and Clemson this week along with a win by Notre Dame against Wisconsin will inadvertently boost the Bearcats’ resume, if they can somehow finish the regular season undefeated.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Volleyball begins AAC play by sweeping Memphis

DALLAS, Texas (SMU) – SMU swept Memphis 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 26-24) to begin American Athletic Conference play. Hannah Jacobs led the offensive attack with 15 kills and hit .591 on the afternoon. Jadyn Bauss secured her second double-double on the season with 11 kills and 11 digs. SMU registered the second highest hitting percentage (.336) on the campaign.
DALLAS, TX
How great is it ...

.. to have a QB who can have what feels like an "off game" and still throws 4 TDs?. Hilltopper wrote:... to have a QB who can have what feels like an "off game" and still throws 4 TDs?. Against one of the worst defenses in college football. We need...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SMU to host AAC swimming and diving championships

The American Athletic Conference has stripped the University of Houston of hosting swimming and diving and outdoor track and field championships, in response to UH bolting for the Big 12. Wichita State will host the outdoor track and field championship.
SWIMMING & SURFING
All focus on the AAC opener

After two close games and winning both of them, the East Carolina football team has turned to the start of American Athletic Conference play with a Saturday 3:30 p.m. matchup against Tulane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. In wrapping up last Saturday’s 31-28 win over Charleston Southern, which finished with 34 first...
GREENVILLE, NC

