Otters girls’ tennis swamped by Lakers
DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team traveled to Detroit Lakes Tuesday for a section 8AA dual that ended in a nailbiter with the Lakers narrowly defeating the Otters 4-3. In second-singles action Fergus Falls’ Amber Anderson rebounded from Monday’s tough matchup by getting some redemption against Detroit Lakes’ Mya Anderson — an opponent who defeated her earlier in the season in straight sets — by winning the match in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind victory three-set victory (4-6, 6-1, 6-2).www.fergusfallsjournal.com
