The company that’s been responsible for building up parts of downtown Riverhead has now been awarded a contract to tear some of it down. J. Petrocelli, the Ronkonkoma developer who’s been involved in East Main Street projects such as the Long Island Aquarium, the Hyatt Hotel, the Preston House Restaurant and Hotel and others, has won the contract to demolish vacant buildings at 117 and 121 East Main St. The company was one of five bidders for the contract.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO