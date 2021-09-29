Who are buying cryptocurrencies in India? Survey reveals age, profile, city

The cryptocurrency market is showing some signs of rejuvenation after this week’s selloff. Its total value has climbed to $2 trillion, up from a one-month low of $1.78 trillion on Wednesday. This represents a rise of roughly 12% in two days, led by a combination of big coins such as BTC and by emerging altcoins such as AVAX. Given that global markets have stabilised after Evergrande met one of two key debt deadlines, there’s a chance this rise could continue over the coming days. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for the weekend rally. This includes coins with good short- and long-term potential.

