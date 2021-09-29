TUESDAY GOLF ROUNDUP: Waterloo wins Valley, Jersey's Tuttle, Darr earn All-MVC
Sep. 29—Mississippi Valley Conference girls golf continued is quality upgrade Tuesday in Wood River. The Waterloo Bulldogs needed a 331 to fend off defending league champion Triad's 334 by three strokes to win the conference title at the Valley Tournament at Belk Park golf course. Mascoutah (373), Jersey (374), Highland (381) and Civic Memorial (424) came in behind the Dogs and Knights.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
