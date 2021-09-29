TUESDAY GOLF ROUNDUP: Waterloo wins Valley, Jersey's Tuttle, Darr earn All-MVC

It took a fifth-player tiebreak to dethrone the Highland Bulldogs at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf tournament Wednesday at Belk Park golf course in Wood River. With the Dogs and Mascoutah Indians both shooting 332, the Indians used the 91 from Greg Adams to win their first Valley championship since 2016. Highland, with a 97 on its fifth scorecard, won the MVC with a 313 last season at Belk and had claimed three of the last four league titles.

WATERLOO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO