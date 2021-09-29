CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

WTA roundup: Shelby Rogers stuns Bianca Andreescu in Chicago

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

American Shelby Rogers avoided miscues on Wednesday while producing a 6-4, 7-5 victory over eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Rogers committed just 16 unforced errors compared to 35 for Andreescu, who had a 27-14 edge in winners. Rogers...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is a GOAT in the making

Born at the dawn of the new millennium, Bianca Andreescu has taken the world of tennis by storm with a playstyle fitting of a future GOAT. This is a guest post by Yaseen Hijazi, an established freelance writer based in Sydney, Australia. He is a regular contributor for Lob and Smash, a professional tennis news website based in the US.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
firstsportz.com

WTA Chicago Classic 2021: Anett Kontaveit vs Madison Brengle Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the opening round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 23 and the 11th seeded Anett Kontaveit will take on World No. 87 Madison Brengle. Anett Kontaveit is enjoying life on the tour as she comes from a title-winning run at the 2021 Ostrava Open where she defeated 2021 US Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari in the finals and won the tournament without dropping a set. This is her 2nd title in 4 weeks having won the 2021 Cleveland Open as well.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Russia#American Shelby Rogers#Japanese#Swiss#Czech#Russian#Belgian
Birmingham Star

WTA roundup: Anett Kontaveit rolls in Chicago opener

Anett Kontaveit, coming off a championship run at Ostrava, Czech Republic, last week, won her opening-round match Tuesday in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. The 11th-seeded Estonian beat the United States' Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-3 in 84 minutes. Kontaveit put just 63 percent of her first serves in play and...
TENNIS
northwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Top seeds reach quarters in Chicago

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, No. 2 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain and No. 3 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland all advanced to the quarterfinals of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic on Thursday. Svitolina defeated Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-3, despite Ruse having four aces and saving 12 of 16...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Ons Jabeur upsets Elina Svitolina to reach Chicago semis

Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia racked up 28 winners while posting a 6-4, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Svitolina had just nine winners during a match Jabeur controlled for most of the 82 minutes. Jabeur...
TENNIS
northwestgeorgianews.com

WTA roundup: Alison Van Uytvanck wins Nur-Sultan title

No. 2 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win Saturday over top seed and home favorite Yulia Putintseva in the Astana Open final in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Van Uytvanck improved to 5-0 in her career in WTA finals and defeated Putintseva for the first time...
TENNIS
Reuters

Muguruza boosts WTA Finals chances with Chicago title

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza has bolstered her chances of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals next month with a comeback victory over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to claim the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic title. The Spaniard, a former world number one, was down a set and...
TENNIS
AFP

Australia's World No. 1 Barty to skip Billie Jean King Cup

World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, increasing doubts about whether she will play again this season. The Australian's withdrawal from the women's team tennis competition formerly known as the Fed Cup comes hot on the heels of her decision to sit out this month's Indian Wells tournament in California. Tennis Australia gave no reason for Barty's absence, simply saying world number 47 Ajla Tomljanovic would lead Australia's five-player team in the Czech Republic at the November 1-6 event. The decision raises doubts about 25-year-old Barty's participation in the rest of the 2021 season, including her defence of the WTA Finals title she won in 2019 before last year's version was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy