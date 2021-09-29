WTA roundup: Shelby Rogers stuns Bianca Andreescu in Chicago

In the opening round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 23 and the 11th seeded Anett Kontaveit will take on World No. 87 Madison Brengle. Anett Kontaveit is enjoying life on the tour as she comes from a title-winning run at the 2021 Ostrava Open where she defeated 2021 US Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari in the finals and won the tournament without dropping a set. This is her 2nd title in 4 weeks having won the 2021 Cleveland Open as well.

