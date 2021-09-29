Former Warren council candidate to turn himself in Friday
Former Warren City Council candidate Jerry Tommie Bell is expected to turn himself in to Warren police Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton confirmed Bell, 47, has been charged with six felony counts and one misdemeanor. Bell is being charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct; extortion; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; felonious assault; kidnapping; and domestic violance. Kidnapping is punishable by up to life in prison.www.macombdaily.com
