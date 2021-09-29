CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Major flea infestation shuts 2 Oakland schools for cleaning

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCGN3Fg00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two elementary schools in Oakland will be closed for the rest of the week due to an infestation of fleas that may have been caused by raccoons in the area, school officials said Wednesday.

“The move comes after a major problem developed with fleas on campus,” the Oakland Unified School District said in announcing the two-day closure starting Thursday of Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are located next to each other.

Exterminators have been working for a couple of weeks to eliminate the fleas but the issue has persisted, and closing the schools will prevent fleas from spreading throughout the campuses, the district said in a statement.

“Plus, it will allow crews to do a deeper cleaning of all classrooms and common areas, including removing all carpets where fleas have taken up residence and laid their eggs,” the statement said.

The schools have a park on one side and a wooded area on another and “have seen issues with racoons,” the district said. Experts brought in by the district believe the animals may have led to the flea problem.

Oakland schools welcomed students back to in-person classes in August, after more than a year of distance learning due to the pandemic.

Students will be given short-term study packets during the two-day closure. Each school has about 300 students.

“Exterminators say not to expect the flea issue to be entirely resolved” when classrooms reopen Monday, the district said, noting flea extermination can take a month and a half or longer to complete but there should be a noticeable improvement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Health officials: Kansas City mask mandate should continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials are recommending that Kansas City extend its mask mandate for at least a little bit longer. The Kansas City Star reports that Frank Thompson, interim health director, told the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Wednesday that cases have seen a downward trend since the mask order was implemented in August and that the city is in a “much better” place than it was a month ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Crane collapse at Chicago station halts city train lines

CHICAGO (AP) — Several city train lines were halted Wednesday after a crane collapsed at a Chicago Transit Authority station on the city’s North Side, according to authorities. No major injuries were immediately reported. Chicago fire officials said a 200-ton capacity drill head construction crane tipped over while it was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
The Associated Press

COVID-19 trends continuing to improve across Nevada

September was the third deadliest COVID-19 month in Washoe County since the pandemic began. But coronavirus trends are continuing to improve in Reno-Sparks, Las Vegas and across most of the state after a summer surge in cases and hospitalizations began to plateau late last month, health officials said Wednesday. The...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fleas#Infestation#Elementary Schools#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

600K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy