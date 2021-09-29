CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Update: Big E, Psycho Clown, ROH

f4wonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. While this is a diverse request this doesn't have to be just one person! If you fit any part of this please feel free to inquire. This is not just for projects related to F4WOnline.

www.f4wonline.com

f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: WWE Draft night two

The Big Takeaway -- The non-title main event between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair ended in a disqualification after Becky Lynch interfered. Besides that, the draft continued which meant wrestlers switched brands for no discernible reason and there were a series of short and uneventful matches. The most notable “pick”...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Fatal four-way Tag Team title match

The fourth week of NXT 2.0 takes place tonight. The NXT Tag Team titles will be on the line as MSK defend against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, and The Grizzled Young Veterans in a fatal four-way match. The match was originally announced as an eight-man tag before being changed.
WWE
f4wonline.com

NXT Halloween Havoc announced, Ciampa vs. Breakker title match set

Halloween Havoc is returning to NXT for the second straight year. WWE has announced that the Tuesday, October 26 edition of NXT will be a special Halloween Havoc-themed episode of the show. It will be headlined by Tommaso Ciampa defending his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker. The announcement of the...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: Tag title bout, Ciampa-Breakker segment

A fatal four-way Tag Team title elimination match headlined last night's NXT. What was originally announced as an eight-man tag match turned into MSK defending their NXT Tag Team titles against Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams, and The Grizzled Young Veterans. The match came down to MSK and Briggs & Jensen, with Wes Lee pinning Jensen to retain the titles.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonya Deville Talks About Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed why she and Naomi have been at odds with each other in recent weeks. She said,. “Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands.”
WWE
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
AOL Corp

Jemele Hill Reacts To Comments By ESPN’s Sage Steele

ESPN’s Sage Steele has made headlines for mostly-controversial reasons this past week, sparking a reaction from Jemele Hill on Monday morning. Steele came out in opposition of ESPN’s vaccine mandate for employees, but got the shot(s) anyways. She then talked at length about how women dress and the reactions they subsequently receive.
SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Miesha Tate on Jon Jones’ latest arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

Two weeks ago, Jon Jones was arrested yet again, this time on charges of battery domestic violence. In the weeks that have followed, more details surrounding the arrest have come out, painting a disturbing picture wherein Jones’ fiancée, Jessie Moses, was found bleeding “from her nose/mouth” and admitted that Jones has gotten “a little bit” physical with her, though she denied that Jones hit her. It’s the latest in a long list of run-ins with the law for Jones, who has been arrested multiple times one charges of driving under the influence as well as other things, and many in the MMA community have seemingly had enough, including a notable figure who would call herself Jones’ friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Joining AEW Soon

Last Wednesday night was big for Sammy Guevara because he challenged Miro for the TNT Championship, and in the end it was Sammy who ended up walking out with the gold. Sammy managed to win gold for the first time in his AEW career, but it looks like Miro’s camp is not happy about it.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Reportedly Returning To Wrestling Later This Week

She’s not done yet. There are a lot of wrestlers around the world and in today’s environment, it is nearly impossible to not see everyone at some point. This can work in both good or bad ways, as fans can see and remember a lot of things that are said and done. Now a wrestler with some controversy in her past is getting another chance ni the business.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Goldberg to appear on Monday's WWE Raw

Goldberg is set to make his first in-person appearance on WWE television since SummerSlam. During SmackDown on Friday night, a commercial aired announcing that Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's episode of Raw. The show is taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and is night two of the WWE Draft.
WWE

