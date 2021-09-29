CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas bill creates antibody exemption for vaccine mandate

By ANDREW DeMILLO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCGMIRX00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would allow workers to opt out of their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement if they’re tested weekly or can prove they have natural antibodies.

The House and Senate Public Health committees endorsed identical versions of the bill, which also would require the state to pay unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for not getting vaccinated. The bills are among several limiting or prohibiting private vaccine mandates working their way through the majority-Republican Legislature.

“This is what we felt we could get through to give employees some protection,” Republican Sen. Kim Hammer said.

Health officials have said people who have recovered from COVID-19 should still get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says testing for antibodies, the proteins produced by the body to fight infection, should not be used for diagnosing COVID-19 or assessing immunity to it.

Republican lawmakers have filed numerous bills targeting vaccine mandates as the Legislature reconvened this week to take up congressional redistricting. The proposals are primarily in response to President Joe Biden’s order requiring workers at businesses with at least 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly.

Randy Zook, president of the state Chamber of Commerce, warned lawmakers that the proposal could force employers between choosing whether to violate state law or federal regulations.

“We are tying the hands of Arkansas businesses that want to make their own decision in how best to keep their people safe,” Zook told the House panel. “We’re screaming bloody murder about a Biden administration mandate when what we’re attempting to do with these laws is to impose a mandate from the state government.”

Opponents said it could also threaten Medicare and Medicaid funding for health care facilities that the federal government is also requiring to mandate vaccinations for employees.

Some of the state’s largest employers, including Bentonville-based Walmart and Springdale-based Tyson Foods, are requiring some or all employees to get vaccinated. Several hospitals in the state are also requiring employees to get vaccinated.

Arkansas law prohibits COVID-19 vaccine requirements by state and local government entities, including schools.

Several other anti-vaccine mandate bills were advanced by the Senate panel, but lawmakers said a compromise was reached to move forward with the opt-out proposal.

Legislative leaders have said the anti-vaccine mandate bills should not be considered since lawmakers are meeting primarily to take up congressional redistricting.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he hadn’t read the proposal advanced by both panels, but repeated concerns he’s raised about lawmakers taking up something outside of redistricting.

“To use (the extended session) as a means to bootstrap yourself into a whole host of other issues doesn’t make sense to me and it doesn’t seem to fit within the constitution,” he said.

The resolution lawmakers approved earlier this year allowing them to reconvene included the COVID-19 health emergency and federal relief funds as a possible topic.

Supporters of the antibodies test measure said they believed the proposal would fall under that category because it includes provision to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay for an employee’s testing if it’s not covered by insurance.

Comments / 32

Molly Stroud
6d ago

Thank God! So grateful to live in this state where we are still considered human beings not government property.

Reply
8
Bent Spear
6d ago

Arkansas legislators are stepping up to protect Arkansans from the Federal government overreach and arrogance of power and control. Sometimes the Federal government has to be reminded the state has more power, the federal government just has more money to coerce the states to give into its demands!

Reply
7
David Cummings
6d ago

The state should impose fines like the federal government for those companies that violate the state laws, put some teeth in the measure.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House short votes to put whistleblower proposal on ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voters will not decide if whistleblower protections for state employees should be added to the Michigan Constitution. The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted 65-38 for a resolution to place the amendment on the November 2022 ballot. It was eight votes short of the 73 needed, after many Democrats voted no.
The Associated Press

AG hopes to press anew for struck-down Kentucky abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican attorney general laid out his strategy Wednesday to champion his state’s embattled abortion law in court, calling his office the “last line of defense” for the measure that would block a second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said his first goal...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Idaho governor repeals political rival’s executive order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor on Wednesday issued an executive order repealing his political rival’s executive order from the previous day involving COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory testing. Republican Gov. Brad Little issued the order while still in Texas, a move that challenges the state’s longstanding practice of...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
The Associated Press

Massachusetts Senate debates bill to expand voting rights

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would permanently write into Massachusetts law early voting options that were temporarily adopted during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was being debated Wednesday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration and make other changes to the commonwealth’s election...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Legal firm sues Montana over law banning vaccine mandates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law firm is suing the state over a rule that bans businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees. This is the second lawsuit challenging the only law in the U.S. that prevents employers from mandating workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Netzer Law...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Hammer
Person
Asa Hutchinson
The Associated Press

Legislator leaves panel leadership over false COVID claims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Ken Weyler on Wednesday stepped down as chairperson of the House Finance and Joint Legislative Fiscal committees after Gov. Chris Sununu said he should be removed because he continued to spread COVID-19 misinformation. “Representative Weyler and I spoke about my deep concerns of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Antibodies#Bills#Mandates#Ap#House#Senate Public Health#Republican#Chamber Of Commerce#Medicare#Medicaid
The Associated Press

Health officials: Kansas City mask mandate should continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials are recommending that Kansas City extend its mask mandate for at least a little bit longer. The Kansas City Star reports that Frank Thompson, interim health director, told the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on Wednesday that cases have seen a downward trend since the mask order was implemented in August and that the city is in a “much better” place than it was a month ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

2019 vetoed bill over NC jurors and voting back up in House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — House Republicans resurrected a proposal Wednesday to keep more non-U.S. citizens off North Carolina’s voter rolls through juror information -- a plan they say would help curb voter fraud but critics contend could lead to voter intimidation. The House Elections and Campaign Finance Committee voted along...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Court hears case about wrong fraud decisions by state agency

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could open the door to financial penalties against the state for computer-driven decisions that wrongly accused thousands of people of fraud when they collected unemployment benefits. No one disputes that a computer system automatically spitting out...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

Eugene schools settle 2 discrimination lawsuits for $250K

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene School District has settled two lawsuits accusing a teacher of bullying and discrimination for $125,000 each plus attorney fees. The lawsuits were filed by former South Eugene High School students Lexyngton McIntyre and Riley Duncan in 2018, the year after they graduated, the Register-Guard reported.
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Judge orders Kentucky Democratic Party stalwart to prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky Democratic Party chair must report to prison next month on campaign finance charges, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove ordered Jerry Lundergan to go to prison on Nov. 30 after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the 74-year-old’s conviction and rejected a motion to suspend the judgment, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday. He was allowed to remain free while appealing.
The Associated Press

South Carolina lawmakers OK $92 million in prison upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina corrections officials will move forward with $92 million in improvement projects at prisons statewide after lawmakers’ approval. The Joint Bond Review Committee’s Tuesday approval marks the state’s largest one-year investment in prison improvements, The Post and Courier reported. “What it’s going to do is...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

600K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy