Currencies

AUD/USD tumbles amid broad based US dollar gains

FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar faced sustained selling pressure through trade on Wednesday, slipping below 0.72 US cents amid a broad uptick in USD demand. Currency markets bore the brunt of risk-off price action as equities managed a modest recovery and global rates moderated. The AUD seemed to have found some support through the domestic session bouncing off lows at 0.7230 to touch 0.7260. The recovery was however unwound overnight as the USD broke higher forcing the AUD toward a monthly low below 0.7180. A distinct risk-off tone, month-end flows and a delayed response to last week's hawkish Fed commentary are all driving demand away from commodity currencies, highlighting just how vulnerable the AUD is to further deterioration in the risk narrative. While we still hold hope the currency will rebound on the back of a broader global economic recovery, persistent roadblocks and sustained uncertainty continue to plague and hamper any re-emergence in the reflation narrative.

dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee Slows US Dollar Ascent

The US dollar initially tried to rally on Tuesday against the Indian rupee but found enough resistance to turn things around and close towards the ₹75 handle. This is an area that previously has been resistive, and one that will attract a certain amount of attention due to the psychology attached to the big figure. I also find it interesting that we have ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, and if we break down below that shooting star, it would technically be a signal to start selling.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Tests 200- Hour SMA

On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar surged by 44 pips or 0.61% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Tuesday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a support level formed by the 200– hour SMA at 0.7255. If the support...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Dollar gains vs G3 counterparts on rising US yields

The greenback ended the day higher against G3 currencies on rally in U.S. treasury yields but weakened versus the risky commodity currencies. Investors remained cautious ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs report on Friday. On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. services industry activity nudged up in September,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Hiking amid global uncertainties to dampen the kiwi – MUFG

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised its key policy rate by 25bps as expected and importantly there was nothing in the communication to alter the expectations in the market of future rate moves. But the decline in NZD/USD in response to the decision is an indication of the high level of rate hike expectations already priced into the market, economists at MUFG Bank inform.
CURRENCIES
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Aud Usd#Aud Australian Dollar#Fed#Chinese#German#Japanese#British
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD dives to fresh weekly lows, below 0.6900 mark

NZD/USD witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday amid a broad-based USD strength. The RBNZ’s decision to hike interest rates did little to impress bulls or lend any support. The risk-off impulse also contributed to drive flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi. The NZD/USD pair dived to fresh weekly lows during...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Energy crisis, higher yields lift dollar, ADP jobs, debt ceiling headlines eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 6:. The market mood has soured on Wednesday after a positive Tuesday. Surging energy costs and a break higher in US yields are hitting stocks bidding the dollar, even against the kiwi, where a rate hike failed to help. ADP's jobs data is eyed after the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Debt ceiling and stimulus headlines are eyed. Cryptos are up, gold is stable.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Near-term bias seem to have shifted in favour of bulls

GBP/USD gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. A combination of factors underpinned the British pound and remained supportive. Resurgent USD demand capped gains and prompted some selling on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair turned positive for the fourth successive day and shot to one-week tops on Tuesday,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3609; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3580 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3815. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3480. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3390.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Fails to break 1.2560 level

On Tuesday, the US Dollar edged lower by 65 pips or 0.51% against the Canadian Dollar. The decline was stopped by the support level at 1.2560 during Tuesday's trading session. Given that the exchange rate fails to break the support line at 1.2560, bullish traders might drive the USD/CAD currency pair higher within the following trading session.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rejection at 1.3650 recalls the sellers

GBP/USD stalls its four-day recovery rally from ten-month lows. The cable is testing 1.3600 following a U-turn from near 1.3650. RSI has turned lower below the midline, allowing room for more declines. Sellers seem to have returned this Wednesday, knocking off GBP/USD back into the red zone after four straight...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY faces extra gains above 111.95 – UOB

Extra gains in USD/JPY are seen on a close beyond 111.95, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our view for USD to ‘trade sideways between 110.80 and 111.25’ yesterday was incorrect as it soared to 111.55. The rapid advance has room to extend and a break of the major resistance at 111.70 would not be surprising. That said, the next major resistance at 111.95 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 111.30 followed by 111.10.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530

The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The USD regains lost ground as inflation fears sour market mood. EUR/USD seen declining towards 1.1395 – Commerzbank. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD keeps the red near mid-0.7200s post-ADP report

AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped four days of the winning streak. A strong follow-through USD buying, the risk-off impulse weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. Better-than-expected US ADP report remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD. The AUD/USD pair remained depressed heading into the North...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears looking for a test of 1.1470

US ADP survey showed that the private sector added 568K new jobs in September. European data unexpectedly missed expectations, adding pressure on the shared currency. EUR/USD is oversold, but another leg lower is likely in the near term. The EUR/USD pair plummeted to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1528 during...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD pares intraday losses, remains depressed below 1.3600 mark

A broad-based USD strength prompted some selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday. Upbeat US ADP report remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the USD. A modest slide in the US bond yields capped the USD and helped limit losses for the pair. The GBP/USD pair managed to recover around...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD hovers around 1.2600 on good US ADP data

The greenback recovers from four consecutive day losses against the Canadian dollar. The market sentiment is a mixed bag, boosts the US dollar. Falling oil and energy prices weaken the Canadian dollar rise against the buck. After posting four days-in-row losses, the USD/CAD is barely advancing 0.03%, trading at 1.2586...
MARKETS

