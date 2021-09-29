AUD/USD tumbles amid broad based US dollar gains

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar faced sustained selling pressure through trade on Wednesday, slipping below 0.72 US cents amid a broad uptick in USD demand. Currency markets bore the brunt of risk-off price action as equities managed a modest recovery and global rates moderated. The AUD seemed to have found some support through the domestic session bouncing off lows at 0.7230 to touch 0.7260. The recovery was however unwound overnight as the USD broke higher forcing the AUD toward a monthly low below 0.7180. A distinct risk-off tone, month-end flows and a delayed response to last week's hawkish Fed commentary are all driving demand away from commodity currencies, highlighting just how vulnerable the AUD is to further deterioration in the risk narrative. While we still hold hope the currency will rebound on the back of a broader global economic recovery, persistent roadblocks and sustained uncertainty continue to plague and hamper any re-emergence in the reflation narrative.