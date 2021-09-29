CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female Creative Breakthrough Achievements Talk Influences and Challenges

By Jenelle Riley
Variety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the busiest female creatives discussed their influences, achievements and challenges at Variety’s virtual Power of Women Summit, presented by Lifetime. The conversation “Female Creative Breakthrough Achievements” included Clea Duvall, Kay Cannon, Leslye Headland, Christina M. Kim, Lisa Ling and Karin Gist. Ling is about to start her eighth...

