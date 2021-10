Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is nearing his return, but there are a few things he must do in the coming weeks to get closer to playing competitive NBA basketball. During his appearance on the NBA’s Media Day on Monday, Thompson shared the checkpoints he has to hit in the upcoming days heading to the 2020-21 season. For the Warriors’ sharpshooter, being able to play 1-on-1 and 5-on-5 basketball are his next steps before suiting up for the team, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO