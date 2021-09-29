I-70 through Glenwood Canyon reopens Wednesday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Denver West have reopened after a crash that resulted in damage to the overpass Thursday morning. Tamara Rollison, Denver metro communications manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation, said it appeared that a commercial vehicle struck the bridge while traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70. It was likely an oversized truck, she said, but the truck was gone by the time crews responded.

